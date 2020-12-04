NOC, Total discuss Rehabilitation of Mabruk Oil Field

By John Lee.

Mustafa Sanalla, Chairman of Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC), received Stephane Michel, Director of Exploration and Production in the Middle East for France's Total, at the NOC offices in Tripoli last week.

Others in attendance included Directors Messrs. Abulgasem Shengeer; Alamari Mohamed; Dr. Khalifa Abdusadek, Chairman of Owners Committee of Waha Oil Company; Mr. Nuri Asied, Chairman of operator Management Committee of Waha Oil Company; Mr. Abdalla Albareg, Chairman of Owners of Management Committee of Mabruk Oil Operations; and Mr. Abdelbasset Alrefai, Chairman of the operator Management Committee of the Operator of Mabruk Oil Operations.

Eng. . Mustafa Sanalla the Chairman on NOC welcomed Mr. Michel and his delegation commending the strong relations between NOC and Total. He commented that NOC seeks to expand the partnership and build bridges of cooperation with Total to develop the Libyan oil sector utilizing Total's advanced technology and considerable experience in the oil and gas field.

Among the important topics discussed in this meeting was NOC's long-term, medium-term and short-term plans to increase production rates.

The attendees also discussed NOC and TOTAL's current preparations to rehabilitate Mabruk Oil Field which was damaged during 2015 attack. MOO is currently preparing plans to rehabilitate the field in a fast track and both owners are supporting the operator to reinstate field and resume production.

Development of North Gialo, NC98, Gialo three and Dahra Jofra projects were discussed in details and the way forward to put them on production as planned. Both NOC and Total agrees to form teams to follow up these projects as it's forecasted to produce about 300 MBOPD from these fields. .

In this regard, Mr. Michel commented by saying:

"We are happy to visit Libya particularly after the improvement of the security situation and restoring stability to most Libyan cities, especially Tripoli the capital. I congratulate Messrs. Chairman and Members of the Board of Directors at the National Oil Corporation for the huge accomplishments that have been achieved by restoring the production rates to the levels that were before the blockades despite the difficult circumstances.

"We confirm that TOTAL looks at Libya as one of the most important countries and destinations in the Mediterranean Sea for investment and establishing the mega-projects and we are proud of being one of NOC's strategic partners.

"We are fully aware of the challenges that it faces of which the most important is the shortage of financial resources required for performing maintenance operations and resuming the significant projects that considerably support the Libyan economy. TOTAL will continue working with the National Oil Corporation for its being the one who unified all Libyans and protected the oil wealth throughout the past years."

At the end of the meeting, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Eng. Mustafa Sanalla, asserted that the National Oil Corporation and its partners had achieved during the past months several important engineering works and essential maintenance in some fields of Waha Oil Company and also in Al Sharara Oil Field operated by Akakus Oil Operations. He added:

"NOC and its partners are working with their full capacity to increase production rales and achieve the ambitious plans and goals of NOC to reach unprecedented production rates during the next years, which will contribute to restoring stability in the State of Libya.

"Once again, and on behalf of my colleagues Members of the Board of Directors at NOC I thank TOTAL for all support which it provided to us in combating Coronavirus pandemic which reflected positively on our companies and local communities surrounding our operations. I emphasize that we seek to benefit from the expertise of TOTAL in order to develop the Libyan oil sector, capacity building and knowledge transfer."

From the National Oil Corporation side, the meeting was attended by General Manager of Legal Affairs Department Dr. Khalefalah Ebrahim, General Manager of Financial Department Mr. Abulaid Salem, Manager of Projects and Maintenance Department Mr. Najmi Karim and Manager of Following up Companies Accounts Mr. Shaban Alameen.

From TOTAL the meeting was attended by Mr. Pascal Breant Managing Director TOTAL E&P Libya, Romaric Roignan Vice President Nort Africa - TOTAL E&P, Thomas Waymel President of Trading & marketing at TOTAL, Mr. Laurent Vivier Senior Vice President for Commercial Office and Mr. Jean-Michel Dupas Member of the Management Committee at Waha Oil Company.

(Source: National Oil Corporation)