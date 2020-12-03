ENI discusses Renewable Energy Projects with NOC

The Head of the Presidential Council of the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA), Fayez al-Sarraj, met in Tripoli with Eni's CEO Claudio Descalzi to discuss Eni's continuous support to the country for the access to energy as well as business continuity.

Claudio Descalzi reaffirmed to al-Sarraj the full commitment of the company to its activities and projects in the Country focusing on gas development. Eni's CEO also reiterated Eni's commitment in the social investment, particularly in reference to the initiatives undertaken to support NOC in providing medical protective, diagnosis and critical treatment equipment essential in the response against Covid-19 pandemic.

Eni's CEO previously met with the Chairman of the National Oil Corporation (NOC), Mustafa Sanalla, to discuss the status of Eni's projects in the Country. Focus was made on the progress of the gas projects which will extend the gas production plateau of Bahr Essalam in the next years and will ensure the supply of gas to the local market, where Eni will continue to be the main supplier.

The parties discussed start-up of renewable pilot projects in the Country, making available its know-how and expertise and capacity building. The introduction for the first time of renewable energy in Libya will give an answer to the request of more electrical power for the population without increasing local hydrocarbon consumption and CO2 emissions.

Eni's CEO expressed his appreciation for the topmost effort made NOC Chairman to safely resume the production and the oil export from all the onshore oilfields, including Eni's participated fields, such as El-Feel and Abu-Attifel, and the continuous effort of NOC in granting business continuity, logistics support and crew changes as well as the effort exerted by Mellitah Oil&Gas management and employees and all the contractors involved in the activities, despite the current challenging and unprecedented context.

Eni is the main international hydrocarbon producer in Libya, where it currently produces 170,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in equity.

