New Career Opportunities in Libya

By John Lee.
The following career opportunities in Libya have been recently advertised:
- Support to Team Leader, Transtec
- Community Engagement Assistant- Tawergha, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Communications Manager, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Medical Team Leader, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Community Outreach Assistant, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Logistics Assistant, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- MHPSS Assistant, Committed To Good (CTG)
- Writer/ Photographer, Committed To Good (CTG)
- MRRM_Awareness Campains Coordinator Assistant, Committed To Good (CTG)
- Field, Engineer - Civil Engineer, Tripoli or Benghazi or Sabha, Committed To Good (CTG)
- Project Coordinator, Tripoli or Benghazi or Sabha, Committed To Good (CTG)
(Source: UN)
