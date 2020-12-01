Libyan Rivals start New Talks in Morocco

By Adam Nathan ( @adamgnathan ).

Delegations from Libya's High Council of State and the Libyan House of Representatives, the two legislative bodies that have been competing for power in Libya, are set to hold a coordination meeting this afternoon in Morocco, ahead of a historic meeting in Ghadames.

Today's meeting is set to take place at the Hilton Tangier Al Houara hotel and resort, in northern Morocco, a source close to the Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs told the media.

Mediations seeking to get the country out of the crisis have continued for months, while a ceasefire agreement was signed between the two parties to the conflict in late October.

The meeting today comes ahead of the Ghadames "reconciliation session" that will seek to "end the division within Libya's legislative bodies and allow them to perform their duties to the fullest."

The upcoming meeting in Ghadames, near Libya's borders with Tunisia and Algeria, is expected to mark an important milestone towards resolving the Libyan political crisis. So far, the Moroccan peace building initiate has been hailed by all sides as positive for Libya.

On Saturday, more than 120 Libyan deputies in Morocco announced to move forward towards "ending the division" in the country, provided that the implementation of the principle will create with a parliamentary session upon return to Libya, according to a final statement.

After five days of talks in Tangiers, in northern Morocco, 123 out of 180 deputies of the House of Representatives declared their commitment to abandon "hate speech" and put an end to the division that undermines all Libyan institutions.

In a final statement, the participants indicated "commitment to holding parliamentary elections and ending the transitional phase as soon as possible," highlighting "an agreement to hold a parliament session in Ghadames upon return to Libya."

Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita said that the participation of 123 deputies in this consultative meeting "is a clear success."

He added that Libya needs a parliament that plays a role in political life, considering that the next session in Libya will have a major impact on the political dialogue.

Oil-rich Libya has been mired in chaos since the ouster and killing of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. It now has two rival authorities and a multitude of militias vying for control of the country.

The country's internationally recognised government is based in Tripoli, while Khalifa Haftar, the commander of the Libyan National Army, is supported by a parallel administration based in the east.