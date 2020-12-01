Latest Oil Tenders

By John Lee.
The National Oil Corporation (NOC) has advertised new tenders:
- Construction of main Administration building At Al-Hariga terminal, Tobruk- Project No: P-50, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Upgrading and Tie-in new wells into the existing cathodic protection system (Nafoora) Turnkey project Project no P-22, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Modernization of metering devices and the tank level gauging system at Sarir refinery phase No-2 Project No- I-81, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Extension of GC-4 Control room (Sarir Field), project No: I-61, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Engineering Study For the Development of Solar Power System for some of AGOCO Oil Field Project no Q-15, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Pest Domestic Waste Disposal Services at Wafa Field, Mellitah Oil and Gas
(Source: National Oil Corporation)
