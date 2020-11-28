Allegations of Bribery at Libyan Political Dialogue Forum

By John Lee.

A group of Libyan human rights organizations has said it is "deeply disturbed by reports of financial bribes offered for the purpose of obtaining political gain that purportedly took place during the sessions of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum held in Tunis this month".

The group, which includes Lawyers for Justice in Libya (LFJL) and Libyan Women's Platform For Peace has called for a full transparent investigation, with a record of the findings made public as well as the immediate exclusion of members of this forum found to be involved in the alleged bribery.

(Source: LFJL)