By John Lee.

Libya's Tripoli-based Minister of the Interior, Fathi Bashagha, has said that the Ministry will soon receive 10 helicopters from France's Airbus.

In an annoucement on Twitter, the Minister said the helicopters will be used in fighting organised crime, terrorist groups and human trafficking.

They will also be used in search and rescue missions, boarder and coastal control, and civil safety missions.

(Source: @fathi_bashagha)