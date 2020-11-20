Ongoing US Support for Children in Libya

Ongoing U.S. Support for UNICEF's mission to protect children in Libya

US Ambassador Richard Norland and UNICEF's new Special Representative for Libya Abdulkadir Musse had an introductory call on Monday to discuss UNICEF's important work in Libya.

The meeting covered a wide range of issues facing children's health and safety in Libya including vaccine shortages, safety of children migrants, monitoring and reporting on child soldiers, and Covid-19 response efforts.

Ambassador Norland re-affirmed U.S. support for UNICEF's efforts in the context of progress in Libya's political dialogue and the reduction of violence following Libyan-led talks including the October 23 cease-fire declaration.

(Source: US Embassy)