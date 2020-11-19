By Tim Eaton, for the Royal Institute for International Affairs (Chatham House). Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Libya Business News.



Will Biden apply pressure on those intervening in Libya?

Although the contrast between the Obama and Trump administrations is stark, the contrast between their respective policies towards Libya is much less so.

Libya was not, and has not become, a priority.

The US has not committed significant resources to bridging widening differences among the international community over Libya.

(Picture credit: Gage Skidmore)