Kikla Strategic Local Development Plan

Between 2016 and 2019, UNDP's Stabilization Facility for Libya (SFL), within a broad stabilization effort aimed at restoring normal live, bringing back displaced inhabitants and promoting reconciliation, successfully supported Kikla municipality to rehabilitate and reequip much of its essential services and infrastructure.

In 2019, SFL in coordination with the Libyan Ministry of Planning, decided to help the municipality put together a municipal development plan covering the period 2020-2024, for the municipality to implement it on its own.

On July 2nd 2020 the plan was endorsed by the municipality and officially handed over to the municipal council for implementation.

Click here to download the plan (English and Arabic)

