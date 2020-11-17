Allegations "Pause" the UN Libya Dialogue

By Jason Pack for the Middle East Institute. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Libya Business News.

Allegations of bribery, conspiracy, and lack of legitimacy "pause" the UN Libya dialogue

Despite the momentum and attention it has received in recent weeks, the United Nations-facilitated Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) now appears on the brink of collapse.

The LPDF came to an abrupt conclusion last night without its delegates appointing a new list of Presidential Council (PC) members or leadership for a unity government to lead a fourth transitional phase, as intended.

Instead, delegates dispersed under a cloud of controversy, leaving Acting Special Envoy to Libya Stephanie Williams facing a host of challenges before the meetings will resume virtually in a week's time.

