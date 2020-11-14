EU statement on the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum

The Delegation of the European Union has issued the following statement together with the diplomatic missions of the EU Member States in Libya:

The EU Heads of Mission welcome the recent positive and courageous steps taken by Libyans to end years of conflict and division and to move towards the stability, unity and sovereignty of their country free of foreign interference.

These steps must be followed and consolidated by a successful outcome of the UN-facilitated Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) that begins its deliberations today [9 November]. This Forum (..) has now the legitimacy to agree on a new unified executive governance and a roadmap to national elections in the shortest possible timeframe, incorporating human rights and international humanitarian law as well as much needed financial and economic reforms as integral parts of the process toward sustainable peace and reconciliation.

We strongly reaffirm the need for a full and meaningful inclusion and participation of women in the peace process and we fully support women's active participation in the LPDF.

(Source: EU)