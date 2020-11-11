Call for Proposals: Digital Literacy and Customer Service Training

Call for Proposals: Digital literacy and customer service skills training of women and youth

Background information

The intervention will focus on providing digital literacy and customer service skills training for women and youth. Provision of customer service skills training enables women to develop capacities on how to handle inquiries and complaints, lead situations for the best outcomes, deliver customer satisfaction, and business communication.

The project will consist of allocation of 10 low-value grants (worth of 27,400 LYD each) to beneficiaries located in the three different regions of Libya (West, East, and South). The intervention will focus on providing digital literacy and customer service skills training for women and youth and vulnerable groups, IDPs, refugees, and migrants.

Specifically, the provision of customer service skills training for women and youth will enable them to develop and enhance their capacity to handle customer inquiries and complaints, develop problem solving skills, deliver customer satisfaction and improve their business communication skills.

The project proposals should focus on the following areas or related to:

Providing digital literacy and customer service skills training for Libyan women, youth, IDPs, migrants and refugees, informal workers and employees

Reintegration of migrants youth and women in the local economy.

Beneficiaries/target groups

Vulnerable members of Libyan communities whose livelihoods are negatively impacted by COVID-19 with a particular focus on women, youth, migrants, IDPs, people with disabilities, informal workers, and unemployed.

The following documents must be submitted in order for the submission to be considered:

Applications (project proposals) in the form of the template attached (Annex I - Capacity Assessment Checklist for NGO/CSO) Description of the management methodology and implementation of the small grants program. (Check TOR) The Financial Proposal with a detailed cost breakdown, Annex II.

Project proposals to be sent to:

Nour Elkmisi: [email protected]

Application Deadline: November 15, 2020

Attachments

(Source: UNDP)