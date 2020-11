By John Lee.

The National Oil Corporation (NOC) has announced that it has increased oil production to 1,036,035 barrels a day (bpd).

However, the NOC warned that it may not be able to sustain the current production levels due to what it described as "the reluctance of some entities and their hindering of NOC's efforts to increase production and restore the prosperity of the national economy".

(Source: National Oil Corporation)