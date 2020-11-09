New Career Opportunities in Libya

By John Lee.
The following career opportunities in Libya have been recently advertised:
- Logistics Technical Assistant, Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC)
- Proj Manager Policing & Security, UNDP - United Nations Development Programme
- Project Officer, UNDP - United Nations Development Programme
- Community Engagement Assistant- Bani Walid, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Community Engagement Assistant- Tawergha, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Health Manager, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Basic Literacy Teacher, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Technical assistant to LCO, UNICEF
- Business Development Coach, Committed To Good (CTG)
(Source: UN)
