Libyan Ceasefire faces Hurdles due to Foreign Intervention

By Karim Mezran and Emadeddin Badi, for The Atlantic Council. Any opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Libya Business News.



Libyan ceasefire agreement faces hurdles due to foreign intervention

The signing of a permanent ceasefire agreement between Libya's warring factions on October 23 was widely marketed as a watershed moment that would redress the country's spiraling trajectory.

Paving the way for the United Nations-hosted Libyan Political Dialogue Forum to relaunch on October 26, the agreement was also the building block for the first United Nations-mediated meeting inside Libya in years.

Read the full article here.