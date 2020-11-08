Initiative to Improve Data Collection in Libya

UNDP and the Libyan Bureau of Statistics and Census partner to improve data collection and measure SDGs progress in Libya

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Libyan Bureau of Statistics and Census (BSC) has signed an agreement today with the aim of enhancing the efforts of the BSC to obtain quality statistics, which is critical to develop data based public policies and to measure the progress of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) in the country.

Through this agreement, UNDP and the BSC will collaborate to set up mechanisms for the BSC to use digital tools for data collection and analysis in regular surveys (Household Survey) and statistical studies, and to put in place SDGs monitoring tools, as well as to train the staff to define SDGs baselines indicators towards the achievement of the Agenda 2030.

During the signing ceremony held online, Chairman of BSC, Mr. Abdella Allag, said:

"This agreement signed today allows BSC to benefit from international expertise on modern methods of data collection and analysis in light of the great revolution of technology, such as digital methods of collecting and analyzing data. The Bureau of Statistics and Census is a long-established institution that majors in using traditional methods to collect data, however, we seek to use modern technology-based methods to monitoring sustainable development indicators after raising the capacities of BSC staff in this area."

On his part, UNDP Resident Representative, Mr. Gerardo Noto, stated:

"We live in the data revolution time since advances in information technology and data science now make it possible to process and analyze big data in real-time. However, institutions in Libya still do not have access to adequate data on their entire population. Data is the lifeblood of decision-making and the raw material for accountability. It can shed light on disparities in society that were previously hidden. At this time of hopeful peacebuilding, this support has additional value for the development and reconstruction ahead in Libya.

"This agreement that we are signing today is crucial for Libyan institutions to be able to realize the opportunities presented by systematic data generation and analysis as well as big data to develop public policies and to advance on the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, leaving no one behind."

Within this collaboration, UNDP will support the BSC to undertake a Rapid Household Survey, set a baseline and indicators of 10 SDGs selected in coordination with the concerned National Authorities; perform an SDGs Desk review, implement a capacity building programme for the BSC staff; as well as further explore opportunities to support the BSC in the long term.

(Source: UNDP)