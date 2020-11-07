How a Biden Win could affect US Policy in Libya

By Tarek Megerisi, policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR). Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Libya Business News.



How a Biden win could transform US policy in the Middle East and North Africa

American elections always provoke hopeful expectation and jostling from Libyan elites believing that they can convince a new administration to back their side.

But there is little indication that US inertia on Libya will be shifted by Biden.

Click here to read the full article.

(Picture credit: Michael Stokes)