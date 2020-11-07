EU supporting Participation of Women in Peace Process

EU Ambassadors support full inclusion and participation of women in Libya's peace process

The Ambassador of the European Union to Libya and the Ambassadors of EU Member States accredited to Libya have issued a statement to mark the 20th anniversary of the UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security.

In this statement, the Ambassadors reaffirm their support for a full and meaningful inclusion and participation of women in the peace process at this historical juncture and their strong condemnation of all forms of violence against women and girls. They fully support the efforts of UNSMIL to include women in the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF).

Women in Libya are disproportionately affected by the conflict. They have been targeted, threatened, abducted, sexually violated, and killed. Nearly 200,000 girls and women have been displaced. Almost 18,000 women and girls are registered as refugees and asylum seekers and thousands of female migrants remain under permanent threat of abuse.

Women must be included as actors and not only be seen as victims. The 23 October ceasefire agreement is an opportunity for Libya to give women their rightful place as peacebuilders to reach a more sustainable peace.

(Source: EU)