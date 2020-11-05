Six schools in Tripoli fully renovated and ready to host students when COVID-19 measures allow it

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), through the Stabilization Facility for Libya (SFL), has completed renovation of six educational infrastructures and handed them over to Al Sabiia Municipality in Greater Tripoli.

When COVID-19 measures allow it, the six learning institutions will accommodate about 1,100 students from Al Sabiia and neigbouring municipalities.

During a ceremony that took place at the Ministry of Planning, Mr. Essam Garba, Director of Technical Cooperation at the Ministry of Planning said:

"SFL's projects support and promote the restoration of stability in cities, especially those that have been affected by conflicts. This contribution proved to be successful in the past and is keeping on backing the stability of other municipalities such as Al Sabiia."

Mr. Walid Saber, Mayor of Al Sabiia Municipality declared:

"Al Sabiia Municipality was located in the line of fighting. Therefore, many institutions such as schools and health centers were damaged. Renovation of the six schools in the municipality will without doubt bring an added value on the way to restore stability of the city. We are grateful to UNDP, the SFL and their partners for this achievement that comes on the top of other contributions such as medical equipment to four health centers and renovation of the hospital. "



UNDP Resident Representative in Libya, Mr. Gerardo Noto, stated:

"Through renovation of educational infrastructures in Al Sabiia Municipality, UNDP is not only contributing to promoting learning opportunities for all, but is also bringing hope for all people living in this area affected by conflict and contributing to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals. With efforts from all partners, those who are the most affected can return progressively to normal life. Support to most affected communities makes clear how peace turns into real dividends to people in Libya in the process of reconstruction and recovery."

The SFL, led by National and local institutions and implemented by UNDP with the support of the Government of Libya and 13 international partners, support municipalities to rehabilitate essential service facilities and boost capacities to improve basic service delivery around the country.

(Source: UNDP)