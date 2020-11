By John Lee.

Libya's oil production has reached a reported 800,000 barrels per day (bpd).

According to Bloomberg, Mustafa Sanalla, the chairman of the National Oil Corporation (NOC), said the country is targeting 1.3 million bpd by the beginning of next year.

As recently as early September, the country was producing only 100,000 bpd.

