For Turkey, Libyan Conflict and Eastern Med "Inextricably Linked"

For Turkey, the Libyan conflict and the eastern Mediterranean are inextricably linked

On September 3, the United Nations warned that war-torn Libya is at a "decisive turning point," with weapons from foreign backers pouring into both sides of the conflict.

The main foreign protagonists in the Libyan conflict are split into two camps.

In one camp is Russia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Egypt, who have been the principal financial and military backers of the self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA). In the opposing camp is Turkey and Qatar, who back the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA).

