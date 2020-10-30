Libya: Joint statement by France, Germany, Italy and UK

The Governments of France, Germany, Italy and United Kingdom warmly welcome the results of the UN mediated Fourth Round of the intra-Libyan Joint Military Commission (5+5), the conclusion by the Libyan parties of a permanent cease-fire agreement and the announcement by the United Nations Support Mission in Libya of the launch of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) which gathered remotely for the first time on October 26.

The Governments of France, Germany, Italy and United Kingdom call on the Libyan parties to abide by their commitments and implement the agreement in full.

The stage is now set for the next crucial step of the intra-Libyan dialogue through the upcoming meeting of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum in Tunis, starting on November 9, in which the Libyan themselves will agree on the future institutional framework of the Country and on a path of stability, security and prosperity.

France, Germany, Italy and United Kingdom fully share and support the overall objective of the LPDF, to generate consensus on a new unified governance framework and arrangements that will lead to holding national elections in the shortest possible timeframe in order to restore Libya's sovereignty and the democratic legitimacy of Libyan institutions.

In this crucial phase we support the call by UNSMIL to assure an orderly transition towards the future institutional framework and for all to work responsibly towards a positive outcome of the LPDF, which remains the only viable option to overcome the Libyan crisis.

(Source: Italian Foreign Ministry)