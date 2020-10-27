Medserv Wins Contract with OMV Libya

By John Lee.

Austria's OMV has awarded Medserv a contract to provide international freight forwarding services in Libya.

Medserv will provide services for the transportation of goods and drilling related equipment from global sites to specified locations in Libya using the Medserv facilities at the Malta Freeport as a logistics hub in the supply chain.

The Framework Agreement will begin on the 30th October 2020 for a term of three years, with the option for OMV to extend the term by a further two years.

OMV has operational activities in the onshore Murzuk and Sirte basin of Libya.

(Source: Medserv)