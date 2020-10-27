Construction starts at National Legal Training Center

The Stabilization Facility for Libya starts the construction of the National Legal Training Center at Ubari University

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), through the Stabilization Facility for Libya (SFL), handed over to the contractor the site of the National Legal Training Center for its construction.

With this project, SFL aims to response to the increasing demand from the local community to have more space at the Ubari University for law studies. The Stabilization Facility will construct an educational building composed of three floors with lecture halls, offices, conference rooms, and utilities. It will support the higher education services and will be an extension of the recently established Faculty of Law at Ubari University.

After completion, the building will accommodate more than 400 students, including 280 women out of 920 students currently enrolled at the Faculty of Law from Ubari and neighboring municipalities such as Ghat, Al-Ghourifa, and Bent-Baya.

Women who cannot travel away from Ubari for social reasons will have an opportunity to complete their education near their homes and, therefore, this construction will contribute to gender equality in the south of Libya.

During a ceremony that took place at Ubari University, Mr. Sanoussi Chadko, Deputy Mayor of Ubari said:

"We are very happy with the support received from UNDP during the last three years in terms of infrastructure renovation and delivery of equipment. Today, with the construction of the new Legal Training Center, we start the second phase of UNDP's projects that will be implemented in our municipality. In the past, Ubari was called a ghost town. Today, it has become a city of security, peace, development, and stability. We are very grateful and are looking for more projects in the city."

Dr. Hussin Kheir, Deputy Dean of the Faculty of Law, stated: '

'This infrastructure will open educational horizons for the residents of this region. I would like to thank the Stabilization Facility and all the partners who are contributing to the achievement of this project.''

UNDP Resident Representative in Libya, Mr. Gerardo Noto, declared:

''This building will not only provide learning opportunities to young women and men in the area but will also contribute to enhance access to justice for all and strengthening the rule of law through future graduates. With this construction UNDP reaffirms its commitment to support national and local authorities in Libya to move forward on their way to achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and improve services for their people.''

The SFL, led by National and local institutions and implemented by UNDP with the support of the Government of Libya and 13 international partners, support municipalities to rehabilitate essential service facilities and boost capacities to improve basic service delivery around the country.

Through SFL, UNDP invested US$3.9 million in rehabilitation and equipment delivery during the first phase of the project, and $1.5 million so far for the second stage. Through its partnership with the Libyan National Oil Corporation funded by Repsol, Total and OMV Equinor, UNDP implemented projects worth $3.5 million.

(Source: UN)