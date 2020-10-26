EU Declaration on Ceasefire Agreement in Libya

Declaration by the EU High Representative on behalf of the EU on the announcement of a Ceasefire Agreement in Libya

The European Union and its Member States warmly welcome the signature of a Ceasefire Agreement by the Libyan representatives of the 5+5 Joint Military Commission (JMC) in Geneva on 23 October 2020 and commend UN Acting Special Representative Stephanie Williams for her successful efforts and determination.

The agreement also includes other important measures, in particular the resumption of transport connections between the different regions of Libya and other confidence building measures, such as a comprehensive process of Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration (DDR), which are critical for the return of security and stability in Libya, notably the withdrawal within 90 days of all foreign fighters and mercenaries.

The European Union and its Member States now encourage the Libyan parties to fully and immediately implement the Ceasefire Agreement. The European Union and its Member States call on all international and regional actors to support the Libyan efforts unequivocally, refrain from foreign interference in the Libyan conflict and stop the violations of the UN arms embargo in full respect of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

These positive security developments on the ground will pave the way for the relaunch of an inclusive political process in Libya. The European Union and its Member States look forward to a successful Political Dialogue Forum later this month and will continue to support UNSMIL in order to bring about a peaceful solution to the longstanding Libyan conflict in the interest of the Libyan population.

(Source: EU)