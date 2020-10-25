Training opportunity - Customer Care

Under the European Union (EU) funded "Strengthening Local Capacities for Resilience and Recovery" project, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Toyota Libya F.Z.C are expanding their partnership to provide training opportunities to a group of 40 male and female trainees.

Recognizing the importance of the private sector contribution to achieve the 2030 Agenda, the partnership between UNDP and Toyota aims to build more resilient communities in Libya through skills development and promotion of youth employment.

The course duration is six weeks. The first online training group of 20 selected participants is scheduled to start on 28 October, while the second online training course for additional 20 participants is planned to start on 3 November 2020. Interested and qualified candidates who fulfil the following criteria are invited to apply for this opportunity.

