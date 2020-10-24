Video: Libya's sides reach Ceasefire Deal

From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Libya Business News.

UN says Libya sides reach 'permanent ceasefire' deal

After nearly 10 years of bloodshed, Libya's warring sides have agreed to a permanent and immediate ceasefire.

The United Nations-brokered deal was signed in Geneva after months of negotiations between the internationally-recognised government in Tripoli and its rivals in the east.

Al Jazeera's Mohammed Jamjoom reports: