EU, UK sanction Russian Businessman over Libya activites

By John Lee.

Both the European Union and the United Kingdom have placed sanctions on Kremlin insider Yevgeniy Viktorovich Prigozhin, who is allegedly responsible for significant foreign mercenary activity in Libya and multiple breaches of the UN arms embargo.

According to the EU's claim, Prigozhin is a Russian businessman with close links, including financially, to the private military company Wagner Group.

The EU's sanctions comprise a travel ban and an asset freeze.

(Sources: EU, Govt of UK)