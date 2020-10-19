COVID-19 Response: SFL delivers Ventilators

COVID-19 Response: The Stabilization Facility for Libya delivers ventilators to health authorities

As a result of a need assessment carried out by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) together with the Libyan Ministry of Health (MoH) and the World Health Organization (WHO), and with the aim of supporting the national response to COVID-19 in Libya, UNDP's Stabilization Facility for Libya (SFL) delivered ventilators to MoH and WHO for further distribution to Tripoli and 12 municipalities across Libya.

The equipment delivered today will enable several healthcare centers to provide better services to patients affected by the coronavirus in Tripoli, Derna, Tobruk, Al Baida, Benghazi, Ajdabiya, Al Wahat, Sebha, Al Kufra, Ubari, Murzuq, Alshati, Al Marj, and Ghat.

Dr. Khaled Al-Shtaiwi, Head of the National Center for Disease Control in Misrata said:

''There is an urgent need for medical equipment across Libya to enhance the capacities of the healthcare facilities to response to COVID-19. This batch of equipment will definitely contribute to reduce the remarkable deficiency of ventilators in the targeted municipalities.''

UNDP Resident Representative in Libya, Mr. Gerardo Noto, stated:

''UNDP continues working to achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development by supporting local and national institutions to improve basic services delivery to people with a clear priority to strengthen effective response to the corona virus pandemic.

"With the provision of these ventilators to many communities in the West, East and South of Libya we are contributing to improve medical equipment available in Libya to treat people affected by COVID-19 and save lives.''

The SFL, led by National and local institutions and implemented by UNDP with the support of the Government of Libya and 13 international partners, support municipalities to rehabilitate essential service facilities and boost capacities to improve basic service delivery around the country.

The ventilators are the first batch of the set of equipment that UNDP will be delivering to WHO and the Ministry of Health.

(Source: UNDP)