Williams meets Russian FM for talks on Libya

Acting Special Representative of the Secretary-General (ASRSG) for Libya and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya Stephanie Williams completed an official visit to Moscow yesterday where she discussed the situation in Libya with Russian officials.

ASRSG Williams held a productive meeting with H.E. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov and discussed a wide range of issues related to the Libyan crisis, including security, political and economic matters.

She also briefed Minister Lavrov on the ongoing preparations by UNSMIL to resume the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF), at the end of this month on a virtual basis, and face-to-face in early November in Tunisia.

The ASRSG thanked Minister Lavrov for the Russian Federation's continuous support for the United Nations efforts in Libya.

They both agreed on the need for coordinated efforts by the International community in support of the intra-Libyan dialogue tracks facilitated by the United Nations, in accordance with the Berlin Conference Outcomes and relevant UN Security Council Resolutions.

(Source: UN)