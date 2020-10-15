EU Rehabilitates two Libyan Coastguard Vessels

EU rehabilitates two vessels to reinforce Libyan capacity for search and rescue at sea

Two vessels of the Libyan General Administration for Coastal Security (GACS) returned to Libya from the port of Bizerte (Tunisia) where they had been undergoing substantial repairs.

The rehabilitation of the vessels was part of the Integrated Border and Migration Management project in Libya, financed by Italy and the European Union under the EU Emergency Trust Fund for Africa (EUTF Africa) and implemented by the Italian Ministry of Interior.

The vessels will reinforce the Libyan maritime border security capacities and will be used for search and rescue to save lives and tackle human trafficking and organised crime along the Libyan coast.

The Integrated Border and Migration Management project is part of the EU's comprehensive range of actions to assist Libya to better manage migration, in line with international standards and with the objective to save lives, protect those in need and fight trafficking in human beings and migrant smuggling.

(Source: EU)