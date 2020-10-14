UN Postpones Libyan Human Rights Investigation

By John Lee.

The United Nations has agreed to postpone an investigations into human rights violations in Libya due to "the current liquidity crisis affecting the United Nations Secretariat and the restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic".

On 22 June 2020, the United Nations Human Rights Council established the Independent Fact-Finding Mission (FFM) on Libya by resolution 43/39 for a period of one year, to investigate violations and abuses of human rights throughout Libya by all parties since the beginning of 2016, with a view to prevent further deterioration of the human rights situation, and to ensure accountability.

As a result of the decision, the FFM will present its report to the HRC at the 48th session, in September 2021.

(Source: UN)