UK Appoints New Trade Envoy to Libya

By John Lee.

The British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has appointed Damien Moore MP (pictured) as his Trade Envoy to Libya and Tunisia.

In a statement, the Libyan British Business Council (LBBC) said:

"We look forward to working with him on building the bilateral UK/Libya business relationship to the benefit of both countries' economies and the prosperity of their peoples.

"It is particularly encouraging that Mr Moore has a background in business, having worked in the UK retail sector before starting his political career ...

"He has also demonstrated a keen interest in North Africa through his chairmanship of the All Party Parliamentary Group on Tunisia."

The unpaid and voluntary role was previously held by Sir Henry Bellingham from June 2018.

(Sources: Hansard, LBBC)