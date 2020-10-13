New Help for Businesses in Tripoli and Benghazi

Re-Start-Up is a two-day marathon where entrepreneurs, who lost their business due to the conflict, will develop innovative business ideas that can contribute to recovering the economy in their communities.

The marathon will take place in Tripoli and in Benghazi, starting on Wednesday, 21 October 2020, and ending on Thursday, 22 October 2020, when a panel will select 10 ideas in each location.

During Re-Start-up, participants will receive business development training to further improve their business ideas, enrich them and turn them into reality.

Selected ideas will be technically and financially supported during the business development process and the individual or teams' authors of those ideas will also have the chance to receive a pre-incubation accelerator program to benefit from training and mentoring for three months.

More details here.

(Source: UNDP)