NOC Lifts Force Majeure at Al Sharara Field

By John Lee.

The National Oil Corporation (NOC) has announced that it has reached what it describes as an 'honor agreement', under which the Petroleum Facilities Guards (PFGs) "abides by ending the entire obstacles that face Al Sharara Field in a way that guarantees there will be no security breaches and in a way that enables the National Oil Corporation to lift the force majeure status and resume production in Al Sharara Oil Field".

It therefore announced the lifting of the Force Majeure status as of Sunday 11 October 2020, and said instructions have already been given to Akakus Oil Operations (AOO), the Operator, to start production arrangements subject to the standards of general security and safety precautions and the safety of the operations.

The Sharara field is developed in partnership with Repsol of Spain, France's Total, OMV (Austria) and Equinor (Norway).

(Source: NOC)