EU considers Boots on the Ground in Libya

By Jacopo Barigazzi, for Politico.



EU draws up options for boots on the ground in Libya

EU officials have drawn up plans to deploy European military observers to Libya if a cease-fire takes hold there - a potentially high-risk mission reflecting a drive by foreign policy chief Josep Borrell for the bloc to play a more active role beyond its borders.

A draft 10-page document prepared by the EU's foreign policy arm and obtained by POLITICO sets out a range of options to bolster a cease-fire in the volatile North African country - from offering advice to a Libyan-led effort through to deploying a fully fledged EU Miltary and Observation Mission, complete with land and air elements.

