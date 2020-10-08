Addressing Improper Waste Management in ‎Libya

Partnership for Cleaner Cities; Addressing Improper waste management in ‎Africa

The Accelerator Labs in Ghana, Libya, Tanzania, Malawi, Zambia, Turkey, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Vietnam, Paraguay, Laos, and Ukraine joined the Collective Intelligence Design Studio (CIDS) in Istanbul this year.

The initiative organized by UNDP and Nesta, Innovation Foundation, aims to support UNDP's Accelerator Labs teams to design and implement a prototype collective intelligence to address issues related to waste management in the 11 countries.

Click here to read the full article.

(Source: UNDP)