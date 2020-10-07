New Sewage Treatment Plant for National Heart Center

The Stabilization Facility for Libya kicks off work to install sewage treatment plant in National Heart Center in Tajoura

As part of its efforts to help local authorities to improve basic services delivery in Tripoli, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), through the Stabilization Facility for Libya (SFL), handed over to the contractor the site of the National Heart Center (NHC) in Tajoura for installing a sewage treatment plant with a capacity of 400 m³/day.

The existing plant has been out of service for many years. They were dilapidated, and without possible reparation. As a consequence, sewage water is pumped behind the hospital, causing pollution and harm to patients and residents living near and behind the hospital. As a matter of fact, the stagnant water is causing diseases due to insects in addition to the bad odor that make people feel uncomfortable.

After completion of work, the medical institution will be able to provide health care to 15,000 people per year in a clean environment. In addition to that, more than 1,400 residents near the hospital will no more suffer from negative effects generated by untreated wastewater.

The NHC is one of the most important hospitals in Libya that treat heart diseases. It is providing other medical services as well, including dialysis, obstetrics and gynecology. It attends patients from all the regions of the country.

Mr. Hussein Attyia, mayor of Tajoura said:

''This project will change the infrastructure of the hospital and will have a positive impact on the general view of the hospital and the surrounding area that has suffered from pollution for years. This contribution will give residents of the area motivation and hope that their interests are taken care of and that there are people who are working to solve problems they have been facing for years.''

On his part, Dr. Abdulraouf Fares, Director of the NHC stated:

''We are providing services 24 hours a day to patients coming from all parts of the country. This initiative will reduce pollution and the negative consequences that are associated with it and will enable us to work in better conditions. I would like to express my happiness and the happiness of all the medical staff of the hospital. I thank everyone who contributed to the starting of the project.''

UNDP Resident Representative in Libya, Mr. Gerardo Noto, declared:

''UNDP is supporting local authorities to improve basic service delivery in the country and to address other connected issues. Solving the pollution issue at the National Heart Center in Tajoura is an example of one of the contributions we are making to achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and improve the wellbeing of residents in Tripoli and in other locations.''

The SFL, led by National and local institutions and implemented by UNDP with the support of the Government of Libya and 13 international partners, support municipalities to rehabilitate essential service facilities and boost capacities to improve basic service delivery around the country.

(Source: UNDP)