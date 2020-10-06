New Career Opportunities in Libya

By John Lee.
The following career opportunities in Libya have been recently advertised:
- Humanitarian Affairs Officer, UNDP - United Nations Development Programme
- Guard, Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC)
- Programme Associate, UNFPA - United Nations Population Fund
- Consultant of Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI), Committed To Good (CTG)
- Policy Brief Research Consultant, Committed To Good (CTG)
- Protection Case Worker-French, Committed To Good (CTG)
- National, CTG Consultant of Integrated Management of Childhood Illnesses (IMNCI), Committed To Good (CTG)
- Regional Field Coordinator Advisor, Committed To Good (CTG)
- Programme Assistant (Communication), UNICEF - United Nations Children's Fund
(Source: UN)
