EU Funds Boot Camp for Future Entrepreneurs

In Benghazi, university and technical college students participated in a boot camp for Future Entrepreneurs, organized by Expertise France and funded by the European Union.

It belongs to a series of intensive training events on entrepreneurship that will be held across Libya and also offer an opportunity for a total of 120 students to discuss concrete project ideas with entrepreneurs and practitioners.

The kick-off event in Benghazi was held in collaboration with the University of Benghazi, Al Mizan for Development organization and Fablab Libya Foundation.

(Source: EU)