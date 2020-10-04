EWG plan to Address Libyan Electricity Crisis

Libya: Economic Working Group discusses plan to address electricity crisis with Libyan electricity company leadership

Acting UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General Stephanie Williams and the Ambassador-designate of the European Union to Libya, José Sabadell, as the rotating chair of the Economic Working Group (EWG) established by the Berlin Process, convened a meeting last week with the new leadership of the General Electricity Company of Libya (GECOL) to discuss plans to address the unacceptable electricity crisis in the context of the Libyan efforts to reopen the energy sector. Libyans across the country have been facing daily acute power outages, sometimes lasting 16 hours per day or more.

The meeting with the GECOL leadership was attended by more than forty members of the diplomatic community to Libya. Several Libyan economic experts from the Libyan Economic Expert Dialogue also participated and provided advice and suggestions as to how to implement structural reforms.

EWG participants expressed concern about the deteriorating situation and committed to support GECOL in addressing the electricity crisis. Prioritizing vital maintenance, improving involvement by the private sector including in renewable energy, and further developing cooperation with neighbouring states were viewed as areas where support could be enhanced.

(Source: EU)