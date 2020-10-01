LFJL calls for End to Forced Disappearances in Libya

The Libyan authorities must end the shocking pattern of enforced disappearances, torture and other ill-treatment taking place across the country, strengthen accountability for these crimes and provide redress to the victims, Lawyers for Justice in Libya (LFJL) said in a new report.

Militias in Libya frequently target politicians, journalists, activists or members of ethnic minority or tribal groups believed to oppose them, detain them without due process and refuse to acknowledge their whereabouts.

While some are later released, the bodies of hundreds of others have been found dumped in the streets, many with bound limbs, marks of torture and gunshot wounds.

LFJL Director Elham Saudi said:

"This heinous crime has a devastating impact, victimising not just the disappeared person, but also their families and communities."

