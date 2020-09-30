Amnesty Int'l: Migrants trapped in Horrific Cycle of Abuses

From Amnesty International. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Libya Business News.

Libya: New evidence shows refugees and migrants trapped in horrific cycle of abuses

Tens of thousands of refugees and migrants in Libya are trapped in a vicious cycle of cruelty with little to no hope of finding safe and legal pathways out, Amnesty International said in a new report.

After enduring unconscionable suffering in Libya, refugees and migrants risk their lives at sea seeking safety in Europe, only to be intercepted, transferred back to Libya and delivered to the same abuses they sought to escape.

This comes a day after the European Commission announced its new 'Migration Pact', a major pillar of which is even stronger cooperation with countries outside the EU to control migration flows.

More here.

(Source: Amnesty International)