New Career Opportunities in Libya

By John Lee.
The following career opportunities in Libya have been recently advertised:
- ECE Teachers, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Chief of Party, DT Global
- Protection Assistant (Case Management), Danish Refugee Council (DRC)
- MEAL Officer, Danish Refugee Council (DRC)
- WASH Team Leader, Danish Refugee Council (DRC)
- National Information Management Consultant, UNICEF - United Nations Children's Fund
- A Security & Access Coordinator, ACF International
(Source: UN)
No comments yet.