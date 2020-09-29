Combatting Corruption and Money Laundering in Libya

EU launches joint project to prevent and combat corruption and money laundering

The European Union, in collaboration with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the United Nations Interregional Crime and Justice Research Institute (UNICRI), is launching a new project entitled "Building Libya's National Capacity to Prevent and Combat Corruption and Money Laundering".

The project will train Libyan authorities and law enforcement agencies to enable them to better combat corruption and financial crimes. Authorities will also be trained in techniques to trace, confiscate, and recover assets linked to such crimes. The project will last three years and is funded by the European Union with 2.5 million euros.

The EU is reinforcing its work with Libyan and international partners to strengthen transparency and accountability in Libya. This new project will be complementary to other initiatives financed by the EU aimed at improving governance of national and local institutions, to contribute to fair and transparent management of public funds in Libya.

Through this new project, the European Union, in collaboration with UNODC and UNICRI, will strengthen the criminal justice system in Libya to investigate and prosecute corruption and related financial crimes.

Project experts will also work closely with civil society organizations and universities to enhance their capacity to prevent corruption and promote a culture of integrity and transparency in Libyan society.

(Source: EU)