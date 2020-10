By Al-Monitor staff. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Libya Business News.

Intel: Libya to resume oil production at facilities without militia, Wagner fighters

Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) lifted its force majeure on certain oil facilities this weekend after eastern Libya's Gen. Khalifa Hifter said on Friday his forces would temporarily lift their months-long blockade on petroleum exports.

