Lifting of Force Majeure on Zueitina Port

By John Lee.

As of Tuesday, September 22, 2020, the Zueitina Oil Company has been instructed by the NOC to resume production at the company's oil fields, and export from Zueitina Port.

This follows a security assessment by the NOC.

In a statement tbe NOC said:

"It is worth noting that Zueitina Oil Company is the main supplier of LPG and also an important source for the coastline system, which enables the rest of the operators to supply the North Benghazi and Zueitina power plants with gas, which alleviates the suffering of the people in the greater city of Benghazi and its suburbs and provides clean and regular natural gas. The ports of Hariga, Brega and Zueitina are therefore classified as safe ports. The remaining oil fields and ports are being evaluated according to the safety and security standards in force in the national oil sector."

(Source: NOC)