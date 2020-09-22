New Career Opportunities in Libya

By John Lee.
The following career opportunities in Libya have been recently advertised:
- Consultant of Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI), Committed To Good (CTG)
- Warehouse Coordinator, Committed To Good (CTG)
- M&E Officer (Assessment), International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Safety Adviser for the Libya INGO Forum, Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC)
- Shelter Project Assistant, Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC)
- Procurement Associate, UNFPA - United Nations Population Fund
(Source: UN)
