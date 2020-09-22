EU imposes new Libya-Related Sanctions

By John Lee.

The European Council today decided to impose targeted restrictive measures on two persons responsible for human rights abuses in Libya and three entities involved in violating the UN arms embargo in place for Libya:

Mahmoud Mustafa Busayf al-Warfalli (Commander of Benghazi-based al Saiqa Brigade);

Moussa Diab ("directly engaged in serious human rights abuses including human trafficking and the kidnapping, raping and killing of migrants and refugees");

Sigma Airlines , based in Kazakhstan;

, based in Kazakhstan; Avrasya Shipping , based in Turkey;

, based in Turkey; Med Wave Shipping, based in Lebanon.

(Source: EU)